Seattle weather: morning rain as temperatures cool down

The Brief Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected overnight, with possible heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Temperatures will drop sharply Wednesday into the upper 50s and low 60s after highs in the 80s Tuesday. Unsettled, cooler weather continues through the weekend, with a gradual warm-up early next week.



An upper level low will increase showers and isolated storms overnight. Some storms that develop could produce locally heavy rain, thunder and lightning along with gusty winds. The best chance will be along and east of the I-5 corridor. Scattered showers will be possible during the day. There is also a chance for a light dusting of snow in the higher mountains.

Upper level low will increase showers and isolated storms overnight with scattered showers possible during the day. (FOX13 Seattle)

Wind Advisory in Eastern Washington

As the disturbance crosses through the region, winds will be especially gusty in Central and Eastern Washington. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for many of these locations through late Wednesday night.

Winds will be picking up on Wednesday with gusts nearing 50 mph. (FOX13 Seattle)

What's next:

After warming into the low 80s on Tuesday, Wednesday will feel quite a bit different. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s, a good 20 degrees cooler than just 24 hours ago.

Afternoon highs will be significantly cooler on Wednesday.

Looking Ahead:

Even after Wednesday's early morning rain, the rest of the week will remain unsettled. Additional chances for showers and cooler into the weekend. We will again near 70 degrees by early next week.

Cooler and wet for Wednesday with additional showers possible this week.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Three King County residents monitored for rare Andes hantavirus

Seattle police arrest 20-year-old man in deadly shooting at Lake City business

Student says man who broke into their apartment matches suspect description in fatal stabbing

'You can strip search me!' Couple caught hiding dozens of razor clams in waders

How to get tickets for Journey's new Seattle concert date at Climate Pledge Arena

Tacoma man accused of gunning down man sitting on sidewalk

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.