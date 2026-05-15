Seattle weather: Cool and showery Friday

The Brief Western Washington will see widespread showers, gusty winds, and cooler-than-normal temperatures through Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms, small hail, and brief downpours are possible Saturday as unstable weather moves into the region. Conditions improve starting Sunday, with more sunshine and warmer temperatures returning next week.



A pair of weather systems will sweep through western Washington on Friday and Saturday, bringing widespread showers, breezy conditions, and temperatures that will feel more like early April than mid-May.

Friday starts with scattered showers and periods of gusty wind as the first system moves through. But the more active weather arrives later Friday afternoon into Friday night as a stronger disturbance pushes inland. That system will keep showers going into Saturday.

Friday will be cool and showery across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The atmosphere becomes increasingly unstable Saturday as an upper-level trough settles directly over the Pacific Northwest. That setup could bring isolated thunderstorms to western Washington during the afternoon hours, especially if a Puget Sound convergence zone develops. Any storms that form could bring brief downpours, small hail, and gusty winds.

Rain showers will continue on Saturday with a chance of thunderstorms in the mix. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels in the Cascades will drop to around 3,500 to 4,000 feet on Saturday. Most mountain passes should avoid major accumulation, but higher elevations could pick up a few inches of fresh snow.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Starting Sunday, high pressure will gradually rebuild over the Pacific Northwest. That means fewer showers, a bit more sunshine, and warmer temperatures.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the middle of next week.

Friday and Saturday in Seattle will be cool with on and off showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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