Seattle Weather: Cooler for the work week, sunshine again Monday

Another day of record highs for Western Washington. Seattle tied the record high of 71F. Highs on Saturday were the warmest temperatures this early in the year for Seattle since 1941!

Here is a look at the round up of Sunday's high temperatures. We hit a few records again!

Overnight temperatures will be on the mild side, with lows in the mid to low 40s. Clear skies with a few areas of patchy fog.

A clear start to the day Monday, with a few areas of clods in the morning along the coast.

High temperatures on Monday will be slightly cooler than the weekend, but still above average. Plenty of sunshine and dry skies.

The next round of rain returns Wednesday with few light showers and temperatures back into the 50s.