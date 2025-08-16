Seattle weather: drier and sunnier end to the weekend

The unusually cool and wet system that came through yesterday brought some much-needed rain to the region. The highest rainfall totals came to the coast and mountains.

Western Washington saw the wettest weather yesterday since around March.

The last of the front will pass through on Sunday with a few stray showers lingering in the area. Skies are expected to be more dry than wet with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

A few post-frontal showers will linger into Sunday. (FOX13 Seattle)

Afternoon highs will remain cooler than average, hovering in the low to mid 70s. It will be cooler along the coast with highs in the 60s.

Afternoon highs will remain cooler than average through the end of the weekend. (FOX13 Seattle)

Look for drier and sunnier days ahead, especially by the middle of next week. Summer warmth will return by Friday and Saturday with highs back in the 80s.