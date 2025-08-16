Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Drier and Sunnier End to the Weekend

Published  August 16, 2025 8:12pm PDT
FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your forecast for the weekend.

Seattle - The unusually cool and wet system that came through yesterday brought some much-needed rain to the region.  The highest rainfall totals came to the coast and mountains. 

Much needed rain fell across the region yesterday.

Western Washington saw the wettest weather yesterday since around March. 

The last of the front will pass through on Sunday with a few stray showers lingering in the area.  Skies are expected to be more dry than wet with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

A mix of clouds and sun with drier skies on Sunday.

A few post-frontal showers will linger into Sunday. (FOX13 Seattle)

Afternoon highs will remain cooler than average, hovering in the low to mid 70s. It will be cooler along the coast with highs in the 60s. 

Afternoon high temperatures around Western Washington,

Afternoon highs will remain cooler than average through the end of the weekend.  (FOX13 Seattle)

Look for drier and sunnier days ahead, especially by the middle of next week. Summer warmth will return by Friday and Saturday with highs back in the 80s. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

Drier and sunnier days ahead with warmer temperatures by the end of next week.

