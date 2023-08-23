Seattle weather: Drier, warmer conditions the rest of the week

Not a bad Wednesday across the region. Highs were cooler than average, landing in the low 70s around Puget Sound. And some of us added a little rain to the bucket. SeaTac now sits with just 0.10", which is well below the norm.

Just a few passing clouds overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. Look for patchy fog at the coast and sw interior.

Wake up temperatures sit in the mid 50s for the Central Sound with cooler temps at the coast and foothills.

As we push through Thursday winds will start to move smoke from fires burning in Eastern WA and British Columbia into Western WA again. Most of us will continue with "good" air quality values through much of the day, but a few areas will endure moderate reading.

Several counties in Eastern WA will deal with "unhealthy" levels into Friday.

Thursdays highs warm into the low to upper 70s for many communities under sunny skies. Look for slightly warmer temps for folks in the South Sound.

And again please remember that daytime heating might be suppressed by smoke in the upper atmosphere.

Air quality, for most of us west of the mountains, will hang in the "good" to "moderate" zones with a few places moving into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups".

By Friday low pressure in the Pacific develops just offshore which will increase the chance for a few spotty showers or thunderstorms, especially to the south for Cowlitz County and over the Cascades.

With this forecast a "Red Flag Warning" goes into effect late Thursday morning into Friday evening for dry and unstable conditions over the Central and Southern Cascades.

Winds will become gusty at times with temperatures in the 70s and 80s along with relative humidity as low at 25%. This forecast puts fire danger in the critical zone yet again.

Temperature this weekend heat into the mid to upper 80s. By Monday highs cool to near 80.

The real change comes our way Tuesday and Wednesday as we'll get another shot for showers and much cooler highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*SeaTace Rain Forecast

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast