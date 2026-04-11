Seattle weather dries out by late weekend

article

We woke up this morning to pockets of heavy rain moving through Western Washington, bringing periods of steady showers on and off throughout the early part of the day.

Showers continued into Saturday afternoon before gradually tapering and tracking north later in the day. By the evening hours, conditions began to improve, with drier weather settling in overnight.

Seattle weather stays mostly dry on Sunday with only a slight chance of a passing sprinkle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking ahead to Sunday, low-hanging clouds will develop to start the day, keeping skies mostly cloudy through much of the morning. Temperatures will warm to around 60 degrees by the afternoon, with a few sun breaks possible later in the day.

What's next:

While most areas stay dry, a couple of light sprinkles can’t be ruled out—especially near the Cascades.

Seattle weather stays mostly cloudy Monday with a few showers possible. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 50s. We’ll see the chance for a few occasional showers, but overall, much of the day will remain on the drier side.

Mid-week rainy return

Tuesday is shaping up to be the wettest day of the week, with widespread rain and breezy conditions expected. This more active pattern will also bring the chance for snow in the mountain passes at times, with snow levels fluctuating between Tuesday and Thursday morning.

Seattle weather tapers off late week with lighter totals expected by Thursday into Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Thursday afternoon, conditions begin to dry out, with a return to quieter weather expected into Friday.

Seattle weather turns calmer Sunday before a wetter pattern returns midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson says state will prevail against ‘millionaires tax’ lawsuit

Waymo, Waze team up to help fix Seattle's potholes

Man 'lucky' to survive Seattle shooting after bullet grazes his head

Kraken CEO Leiweke: "We are not happy. We are going to get better."

Amazon Flex driver in WA arrested after pile of stolen packages found

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.