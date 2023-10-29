Seattle weather: Dry and chilly through Halloween, then rain returns

We'll have a warmer end to the weekend, with blue skies and sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures peak in the mid 40s today.

We started Sunday off with some patchy fog, but most of it's already moving off.

Rainfall is coming. We stay dry for the next few days, but a new system arrives late Wednesday bringing us rain showers. That system could bring wet weather for several days.

(File / FOX 13)

Overnight lows improve during the work week and won't be as bitterly cold.

(File / FOX 13)

Good day to be at Lumen Field for a Hawks game. Sunny and clear! Temperatures in the low 50s by kickoff.

(File / FOX 13)

Still seeing a small chance for showers Halloween evening. Otherwise, mostly clear and cool in the 40s.