Seattle weather: Mainly dry through Saturday afternoon

The Brief High pressure will keep Western Washington dry and mostly above freezing through Saturday afternoon, with rain beginning on the coast and spreading inland late in the day. A stronger system arrives Sunday, bringing heavy rain to the Olympic Peninsula and continuing showers through Monday as lowland temperatures rise into the mid-50s. Snow levels are forecast to exceed 7,000 feet by Monday, creating the potential for rising river levels due to accelerated snowmelt and heavy rainfall.



Drier weather will continue through the daylight hours on Saturday for most in the Puget Sound area.

High pressure is building over Western Washington Friday night and Saturday. Cloud cover overnight will keep most areas above freezing.

Saturday will be dry most of the daylight hours for the Puget Sound area, but an approaching system will hit the coast Saturday morning and will spread inland as the day goes on.

What's next:

The next round of rain will hit on Sunday, with the heaviest rain over the Olympic Peninsula. Showers will continue through Monday.

Temperatures in the lowlands will rise to the mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels will rise to above 7,000 feet on Monday. Melting snow could cause some area rivers to rise. Stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer.

Snow levels will rise through next week to well above the passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday of next week will be the warmest day ahead, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It’s looking mainly dry Wednesday and Thursday.

Drier weather is head Friday and Saturday in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

