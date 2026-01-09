Seattle weather: Drying out Friday with milder temperatures

The Brief Several strong storms have dumped multiple feet of snow in the Cascades, with a few snowflakes lingering Friday morning. Drier weather and sunbreaks are expected Friday, with milder temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s through the weekend. Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday, with another atmospheric river early next week that could bring flooding and gusty winds.



After several strong systems moved through the Pacific Northwest this week, snow totals have reached several feet for our local mountains.

A few snowflakes will linger Friday morning for the cascades, but overall drier conditions. We will also see some sunbreaks into Friday afternoon.

We will see milder temperatures Friday and into the weekend, highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure will stick around through the first part of the day Saturday, allowing for more dry time. Showers start to increase by the afternoon for the Puget Sound, with our next system moving through Saturday night into Sunday. Wet and mild conditions are expected to start the week with what looks like another atmospheric river. We will be watching for potential river flooding and gusty winds as well.

