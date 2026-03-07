Seattle weather: Fewer showers Saturday with clouds, mild temperatures and breezy winds

The Brief Clouds and a few showers continue Saturday, with mild highs in the low to mid-50s and breezy winds. Snow levels will drop Sunday into Monday, bringing snow back to the mountain passes and possible rain-snow mix in lowlands. No major lowland snow impacts are expected, but heavier mountain snow is likely by midweek.



Clouds around for Saturday with a few lingering showers through the afternoon. Snow levels will stay high to start the weekend with no major pass impacts.

Snow levels will start to drop Sunday evening into Monday, bringing snow levels back to the passes and even interior lowlands by next week. We could see a morning mix of rain and snow each day starting Monday through Friday. Heavier snow for the mountains is also expected by midweek.

What's next:

Temperatures will be mild Saturday with highs in the mid to low 50s. Winds will be a breezy at times also through the weekend.

Scattered showers will continue to start the work week, but it will be cooler with possible mix rain/snow. We are not expecting any major snow impacts right now as temperatures are a little too moderate for major snow accumulation for the Puget Sound area, but the mountains will get some much need flakes!

