Seattle weather: First rain of the month hits Wednesday

The Brief Western Washington will experience cooler and wetter weather through Sunday, with light rain showers from a weak front and temperatures in the upper 60s on Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning is issued for Central Washington due to low humidity and gusty winds, increasing fire risk; caution is advised with campfires. After a dry Thursday, showers return Friday into Saturday, with snow levels dropping to 5,000-6,000 feet; temperatures will warm up next week, reaching close to 80 degrees in Seattle by Tuesday.



Western Washington will be shifting to a cooler and wetter pattern through Sunday morning.

A weak front is moving through Western Washington this morning, bringing a few light rain showers. Rainfall amounts will be light with this system. On Wednesday afternoon we will see more sunshine in the mix with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Morning showers will transition to clearing skies Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire danger in Washington

Big picture view:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Central Washington on Wednesday afternoon. Relative humidity will remain low with gusty wind at times. Fires can spread quickly with gusty winds and dry conditions. Please be careful with campfires.

A map showing the Red Flag Warning in Central Washington Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

After a break from the rain on Thursday, the next round of showers will hit Friday into Saturday. Snow levels will also be dropping to around 5,000 to 6,000 feet. Temperatures in the lowlands will remain cool for the first two days of summer, in the low to mid 60s.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The Pacific Northwest will warm up next week, with temperatures in Seattle close to 80 degrees by Tuesday.

Rain returns Friday and Saturday to the greater Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Abby Acone and Brian MacMillan.

