Seattle weather: Light rain returns Wednesday morning

The Brief Tuesday saw sunny weather in the Pacific Northwest with highs in the low 70s. Clouds and showers are expected to return Wednesday, cooling temperatures to the 60s. The weekend will be cooler and rainy, with Saturday being the wettest day, before warming up next week.



It was a sunny and nice day for the Pacific Northwest with highs in the low 70s. We will see increasing clouds this evening from the coast with showers returning for the first time this month on Wednesday. It will also be cooler with rain this weekend, which is also the first day of summer.

It was a sunny and nice day for the Pacific Northwest with highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures today were around the seasonal average if not a little above for the area, peaking in the low 70s.

Temperatures today were around seasonal average if not a little above for the area, peaking in the low 70s.

What's next:

Clouds will be around to start of Wednesday with a few spotty showers in the morning hours. Showers and clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day, with the chance of rain remaining mainly in the Cascades and further north.

Clouds will be around to start Wednesday with a few spotty showers.

We will cool a few degrees on Wednesday as the upper-level trough kicks a front across the PNW, bringing more clouds and moisture. Highs will drop into the 60s.

We will cool a few degrees on Wednesday as the upper-level trough kicks a front across the PNW. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds will clear for a drier and partly cloudy day Thursday, but it will still be on the cool side. Showers will increase again Friday as the upper-level trough offshore moves inland. It will be a cool Friday and Saturday with highs only in the low 60s. The wettest day will be Saturday. We dry out with warmer temperatures returning by early next week.

Clouds will clear for a drier and partly cloudy day Thursday, but it will still be on the cool side.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA deputies urge vigilance as Travis Decker search continues in Kittitas County

Manhunt for Travis Decker update as WA search nears its 3rd week

Man arrested for security threat onboard aircraft at Seattle airport

19-year-old dies in drowning at Eagle Falls in WA

1 dead after reported shooting on I-5 in Seattle near Boeing Field

Pedestrian killed by train along Edmonds, WA waterfront, ferry service impacted

How to watch FIFA Club World Cup in the US for free

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.