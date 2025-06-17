Seattle weather: Light rain returns on Wednesday

The Brief Seattle will see cooler and wetter weather as spring ends, with light showers expected Wednesday and more rain Friday into Saturday, totaling up to half an inch. Snow levels will drop to 5,000-6,000 feet, and grass pollen season is peaking, affecting allergy sufferers. Early next week, temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 70s, and conditions will dry out in the Puget Sound area.



The last week of spring and start of summer in Seattle will shift to cooler and wetter weather.

Tuesday afternoon will be a lot like Monday, with a mix of high clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

It will be warm Tuesday in Western Washington with a mix of high clouds and sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

An upper-level trough will remain over the Pacific Northwest the next few days, bringing cooler and cloudier weather. A low pressure system will spin in some light showers on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts look very light.

Light scattered showers are expected Wednesday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns to Seattle

By the numbers:

After a break from the rain on Thursday, the next round of showers will hit Friday into Saturday. A quarter to a half inch of rain is possible during this time in the Puget Sound lowlands. Snow levels will also be dropping to around 5,000 to 6,000 feet.

If you’re suffering from allergies right now, it’s likely due to the increased grass and weed pollens. Peak grass pollen season happens in Western Washington now through the middle of July.

Grass and weed pollens are at high levels Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Heading into early next week, temperatures will gradually warm and we should dry out. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s in the Puget Sound area by Monday.

Temperatures will cool later this week in Seattle with showers finally back in the forecast by Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

