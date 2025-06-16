Seattle weather: Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the 70s

The Brief Monday saw warm temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, with highs in the mid to low 70s and sunny skies. Tuesday will bring more clouds and a chance of showers along the coast, while Puget Sound remains mostly sunny. Cooler temperatures and light showers are expected midweek, with rain returning Friday into the weekend.



After a beautiful Father's Day weekend, the temperatures today were even warmer than Sunday. Highs topped out in the mid to low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

It was a nice evening for the Pacific Northwest with only a few clouds and nice mild temperatures. We will see a few more clouds along the coast on Tuesday with a few showers, but skies remain mostly sunny and warm around the central Puget Sound. It will be a cooler week with our first chance of rain this month.

What's next:

Skies will remain mainly clear over western Washington, but clouds will move in along the coast by Tuesday morning.

Highs tomorrow will be similar to today with the afternoon reaching the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies for the Puget Sound with more clouds along the coast and the chance of sprinkles.

An upper-level trough will slowly approach the West Coast through the week, bringing cooler temperatures and showers by midweek.

Showers will return on Wednesday with cooler temperatures, but will remain rather light. A break in the rain Thursday, but showers return Friday into the weekend.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

