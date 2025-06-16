Seattle weather: Rain returns after a long dry spell

The Brief After a dry start to June, Seattle will see rain return late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with more showers expected Friday and Saturday due to an upper-level trough, potentially affecting outdoor plans. Snow levels in the mountains will drop to 5,000-6,000 feet this weekend, and pollen counts will stay moderate, primarily from grass pollens.



After a long dry spell in Seattle to start the month of June, rain is finally back in the forecast this week.

Monday and Tuesday will be very similar with a mix of sunshine and high clouds in the Puget Sound area. High temperatures will make their way into the mid-70s.

It will be warmer Monday in Western Washington with a mix of high clouds and sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it rain in Seattle this week?

What's next:

The first chance of rain since last month will hit late Tuesday into early Wednesday as a weak front pushes into Western Washington. The best chance for rain will be at the higher elevations. The Puget Sound lowlands will only see a few hundredths of an inch.

Light scattered showers are expected Wednesday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After a dry day Thursday, Friday and Saturday will bring the best chance for showers this week, as an upper-level trough moves into Western Washington. Everyone should see rain at times. A tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is expected during this time. This shouldn’t be a soaker or washout situation this weekend, but it may impact your outdoor plans, especially on Saturday. Sunday could bring some lingering showers, but it should be the better day of the two this weekend.

By the numbers:

Snow levels will drop in the mountains down to 5,000 to 6,000 feet this weekend. If you’re planning on hiking in the higher elevations, be prepared for cold and potentially snowy conditions if you’re heading to the mountains.

Temperatures will cool later this week in Seattle with showers finally back in the forecast by Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Pollen counts will remain at moderate levels this week, led by grass pollens, which peak this time of year.

Grass pollens will be at moderate levels this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

