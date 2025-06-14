Sunny weather in Seattle for Father’s Day

Beautiful, mild and mostly sunny weather is predicted in Seattle for Father’s Day. Dry weather lingers until Wednesday.

Highs remain in the 70s over the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There might be patches of clouds into early Sunday morning, but sunshine will dominate rather quickly. Overnight lows will dip to the upper 40s for most. Highs on Father’s Day will reach the upper 60s to low 70s for many.

Overnight, temperatures will tumble to the 40s across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Glorious sunshine and dry weather will be in store for Seattle on Father's Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For the first Sounders game in the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday at 7 p.m., you can expect temperatures in the low 70s at kickoff. I’d recommend bringing sunglasses and a sweatshirt in case it feels chilly by the end of the game.

Beautiful weather is in store for the Sounders vs Botafogo match on Sunday evening in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Lovely weather will be ongoing in Seattle through Tuesday. By Wednesday, there might be a light shower.

Thursday, which is also Juneteenth and the second Sounders match of the week, we expect mostly cloudy and primarily dry weather. Stay tuned in case things change!

Friday might be a little active with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Showers are still possible next Saturday.

Dry weather continues in Seattle until Wednesday of this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meteorologist Abby Acone

