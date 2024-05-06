Temperatures in Seattle soar to 80s for first time of 2024

Brace yourself, Puget Sound: the 80s are making its first appearance of 2024! Highs on Friday and Saturday will soar into the low to mid 80s around Western Washington.

Leading up to this warmth, temperatures will gradually climb. Today, highs will reach the mid 50s for most backyards. We'll alternate between showers and sunbreaks. There's a slight chance for small hail, graupel and lightning.

Temperatures the next few days will slowly climb. Showers linger into Tuesday. (FOX 13)

Over the mountain passes at times today and tomorrow, light snow is a possibility. An additional one to four inches of snow could stick to the passes (particularly the ones at higher elevations including Stevens and White Passes).

Futurecast shows that scattered rain is in the forecast at six p.m. tonight for Western Washington.

Fewer showers are on tap Tuesday. Wednesday will be dry and sunny all day.

The crystal clear sunshine lingers all weekend. Mother's Day looks absolutely fabulous with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We looked back at the first 80-degree temperatures over the last several years. This year, we're running a little earlier than usual. The average first 80 degree day at Sea-Tac Airport is May 16.

Temperatures warm throughout Western Washington this week. Highs in the low 80s return Friday and Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx or TikTok @abbyaconetv

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE TOP STORIES

Commentary: It’s time to believe it, the return of the Sonics is closer than eve

Cat found safe following break-in at popular Seattle cat cafe

Family of 81-year-old Seattle hit-and-run victim speaks out

Man gets multiple life sentences for Tacoma quadruple murder

Seattle mayor unveils $1.45 billion transportation levy proposal

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.