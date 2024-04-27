Seattle Weather: Late season snow headed to mountains

After a cool, damp afternoon, we will continue to dodge showers overnight. Keep your jackets and umbrellas with you this evening if you are heading out for any Saturday night plans. Overnight lows will be about the same as last night, ranging from the low to mid 50s.

With additional chances for rain tomorrow with the next in the series of fronts heading our way, afternoon highs will remain cooler than normal, only in the low and mid 50s.

Sunday will bring more scattered showers with it. Much like Saturday, there may be some dry times during the day, but soggy conditions will linger to finish out the weekend. By Sunday night, cooler air will move in, along with the moisture bringing the chance for some late season snow to the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for late Sunday through the late morning hours of Monday for the western slopes of the Cascades.

Snow totals will be close to 6" through the passes, with close to a foot possible in the higher elevations near Mount Baker.

The late-season snow has allowed Crystal Mountain to extend their ski season through next weekend. Over the last 5 years, this is only the 2nd time the season has been able to extend into May!

The unsettled weather sticks around for a while with a slight rain chance almost every day. Monday there is a chance for a few isolated weak storms which may produce some small hail along with some lightning and thunder. Afternoon highs will finally be back near normal by about mid-week.