Seattle weather: Light smoke ahead with pleasant temperatures

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The Brief Western Washington will see partly sunny skies with generally good to moderate air quality, though some wildfire haze is possible. Smoke remains much worse east of the Cascades, while mountain thunderstorms could bring lightning and spark new wildfires. The week ahead stays seasonable, with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and highs mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s.



Saturday brought morning clouds before skies turned partly sunny through the afternoon. Air quality was good earlier, although some high-level wildfire smoke was possible, especially over the mountains. Air quality could reach moderate levels at times around western Washington with an isolated chance of unhealthy-for-sensitive-groups readings over the Cascades.

Smoke forecast

The worst smoke will continue to be east of the Cascades, particularly around the Methow and Yakima Valleys and communities including Leavenworth, Wenatchee and Lake Chelan. Monstrous wildfires are still burning across eastern Washington, so smoke will remain something to watch as winds shift.

Air quality will be most concerning east of the Cascades, while Seattle weather should generally remain in the good-to-moderate range. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thunderstorms and wildfire risk

Mountain thunderstorms will also be possible over the Cascades today, bringing gusty outflow winds and lightning that could spark new fires.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for a small portion of far southeastern Washington from noon through 9 p.m. Saturday. The combination of lightning and gusty winds associated with thunderstorms could create dangerous fire-weather conditions and increase the risk of new fire starts.

The warning will run Saturday afternoon and evening as lightning and gusty storm winds could spark new fires. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Looking ahead, the next seven days will feature a familiar summer pattern, with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will generally climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s, with only a few hazy periods possible. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire smoke will be possible at times this week, but right now we are not expecting a prolonged or exceptionally smoky stretch across western Washington. There is currently no indication at this point of a widespread, terribly smoky day in the short-term. Stay tuned in case anything changes!

Highs will generally reach the upper 70s to low 80s, while wildfire smoke could occasionally affect the Seattle weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

- Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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