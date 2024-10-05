Seattle weather: Warm temps, northern lights on horizon

Skies will continue to clear out overnight with some patchy fog developing by morning. The fog will lift throughout the morning and skies will turn mostly sunny.

Morning fog Sunday, but clearing skies throughout the day. (FOX13 Seattle)

Another cool night ahead as skies clear out overnight. Lows will range from the low to mid 40s.

Mostly clear skies will allow for a cool night with lows in the low to mid 40s. (FOX13 Seattle)

A beautiful day for some Seahawks football at Lumen Field. Mostly sunny skies for the game with temperatures warming into the upper 60s by the 4th quarter. The tropics remain very active with another named storm developing in the Gulf today. Milton is forecast to become a major hurricane in the coming days.

The weather will be beautiful in Seattle for the Seahawks game on Sunday. (FOX13 Seattle )

The tropics remain very active with another named storm developing in the Gulf today. Milton is forecast to become a major hurricane in the coming days.

Another named storm developed in the Gulf and is forecast to become another major hurricane in the coming days. (FOX13 Seattle )

Mild temperatures this weekend will warm even more by Monday, topping out in the 70s. Chance of showers returning later.