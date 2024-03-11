Seattle weather: One more day of showers, gusty winds and mountain snow

There were scattered showers today around Western Washington and a short sunbreak — Sequim even saw a rainbow today! Highs today were cooler, in the mid- to upper-40s.

Scattered showers will continue tonight along with more mountain snow. Heavy mountain snow is expected through Tuesday evening. There is a Winter Storm Warning for the North Cascades and a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascade passes. Over a foot of snow is possible for the Pass, with over two feet for the Mt. Baker area.

Tonight, temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be breezy at times, especially for the North Sound.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the coast and northern interior through late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Winds gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Showers on Tuesday will be more scattered with a few sunbreaks possible. Snow will continue in the passes. By the evening, a convergence will form around the Snohomish County line. This could produce heavy rain, snow and even a lightning strike.

The Storm Prediction Center has put out an outlook for a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday. The best chances will be along the coast, but you can't rule out a rumble for the rest of Western Washington and to the east side of the state.

Highs on Tuesday will still be slightly below average, topping out in the upper 40s. Winds will be a little breezy, but not as strong as the last several days.

Tuesday will be the last wet and cooler day, showers will dry out, and more sunshine will return. Highs in the mid to upper 50s by the end of the week and even warmer for the weekend. Hello spring!