Seattle weather: Partly cloudy skies for Sunday

After some morning fog burned off, we were lucky enough to enjoy some beautiful blue skies this afternoon. High temperatures were close to average with many spots in the upper 40s and low 50s. Hopefully you had a chance to catch our amazing sunset today!

Sunday morning will start off with some fog once again. It will be more widespread in the South Sound with visibilities reduced to about 1 mile. Fog will burn off by the afternoon and we get another dry day to get outside on Sunday before slight rain chances are back on Monday.

As cooler air continues to filter in, it will help lower our snow levels to around 2000-2500'. We have a shot at seeing some light snow on Monday and Tuesday, then another chance late in the week.

The next week will look like a very normal winter forecast for Western Washington. Afternoon highs are forecast to again warm above average by mid February.