Seattle Weather: Light rain, clouds and cooler temperatures Tuesday

It was a beautiful sunny and warm Monday with highs a good 10-15F above average. As our next cold front moves in Tuesday, a few showers will return with cooler temperatures. It will be nice and sunny again just in time for Thursday Night Football in Seattle!

Highs today were in the upper 70s to low 80s, much warmer than average temperatures for this time of the year.

Lows Monday night will be very mild as clouds increase, keeping the temperatures from dropping. Lows will be in the mid to low 50s.

Clouds will move through Tuesday, which will also bring light scattered showers and breezy winds at times.

Temperatures will take a hit as the cold front passes through, dropping highs into the mid to 60s.

Light showers will continue into Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon with more sunbreaks during the day. Skies will dry out on Thursday thanks to weak high pressure. A few showers are possible from Friday into the weekend and even early next week. No major rain is expected and temperatures will remain mild.

Light showers will continue into Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon with more sunbreaks during the day.

