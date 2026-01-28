Seattle weather: Rain returns after 14 days of ZERO rainfall in Seattle

The Brief Rain returns Wednesday as the first storm in more than two weeks moves through western Washington. Showers will be heavy at times with breezy winds, strongest along the coast and north interior. Mountain snow levels will stay high, but river flooding, especially along the Skokomish, will be closely monitored.



Showers return Wednesday as our first system in over two weeks moves through the Pacific Northwest. Rain will be heavy at times through Wednesday evening.

Showers return Wednesday as our first system in over two weeks moves through the Pacific Northwest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with scattered showers and breezy winds at times.

Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with scattered showers and breezy winds at times.

Winds will pick up early Wednesday with the strongest gusts along the coast and north interior.

Winds will pick up early Wednesday with the strongest gusts along the coast and north interior.

Showers will continue Thursday and Friday with high elevation mountain snow. Snow levels will continue to rise to above 5000' by Friday, keeping any major impacts away from the mountain passes for travelers. We will be watching for any potential flooding of area rivers, mostly like the Skokomish in Mason County.

Showers will continue Thursday and Friday with high elevation mountain snow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.