Seattle weather: Record heat returns early this week

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Saturday brought cooler weather conditions to the Puget Sound region, with many folks seeing a good 15-degree temperature drop compared to Friday. Some will see a few morning clouds, especially along the coast, but afternoon highs will be warmer with many seeing temperatures near the low 80s.

We will begin warming up once again with many spots nearing 80 on Sunday.

First day of summer

Sunday is not only the first day of summer when we get to enjoy the longest day of the year with almost 16 hours of daylight, but we also get to celebrate Father's Day! It will be a nice one! Plenty of sunshine and highs nearing 80 degrees to get outside and enjoy.

Plenty of sunshine to celebrate Father's Day with highs near 80 degrees.

Things will be heating up once again by early next week! A heat advisory will go into effect late Monday morning through late Wednesday night. Afternoon highs will be nearing records close to 90 degrees for three consecutive days.

Afternoon highs are once again nearing records early in the week with many seeing 90s once again.

When will rain return to western Washington?

While it will be a toasty start to the week, we are tracking some much-needed rain on the way by the end of the week.

Weather impacts may include elevated fire danger as Seattle exceeds 90 degrees on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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