Seattle Weather: Seattle Sunshine for Holiday Weekend

Mid level clouds rolled into Western Washington late this morning and stuck around for much of the day. Afternoon highs still managed to get into the upper 50's in many spots.

Much of the cloud cover will decrease overnight, but some patchy fog will be possible for early Sunday morning. More sunshine is expected for tomorrow.

Be sure to grab a jacket this evening if you are heading out to enjoy the Mariner's game, Monster Jam or the Kraken game! Lows will be in the 30's to near 40 degrees.

Easter Sunday looks great! Lots of beautiful sunshine for gatherings and highs near 60 degrees.

This is also the opening weekend of the Tulip Festival in Skagit County. The weather looks great to enjoy the beautiful blooms!

We get to enjoy the blue skies for the next few days. Tuesday will be the warmest day with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will start to increase again late Tuesday night with a chance for rain back by Wednesday.