Seattle Weather: Soggy End to the Weekend

A soggy kick-off to this year's boating season. Most of the rain on Saturday was focused from around Seattle southward, with the highest totals around Olympia and Hoquiam.

Sunday will bring another chance for scattered showers. While most of the North Sound was mainly dry on Saturday, the rain tomorrow will be further north this time with higher rainfall amounts nearing .50".

Winds are also forecast to be gusty at times, nearing 40 mph through the Strait. Winds in the Seattle metro locations will gust to near 35 mph.

Afternoon highs will again be below average only in the low to mid 50s.

Monday will bring a slight chance for storms as the air will be slightly unstable. By Wednesday, conditions are forecast to improve, and we will look for more sunshine and highs climbing into the low 80s by next weekend.