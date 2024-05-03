Seattle weather: Soggy start to boating season this weekend

After a sunny start to our day, highs climbed into the mid and upper 60s today. Clouds steadily moved in throughout the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will be mild tonight, near 50.

A disturbance off the coast will bring wet conditions this weekend, mainly south. Rain will generally be light, totaling around .25" in the metro locations, with more forecast in the Olympic Peninsula and along the coast.

This weekend kicks off the start of the boating season. It will be a cool and cloudy one with highs dipping into the 50s with rain around Puget Sound.

Afternoon highs this weekend will take a sharp drop, easily 10 degrees cooler than normal.

The cool, damp conditions will stick around through the weekend, but by the end of the week we are looking at sunny and 70s!