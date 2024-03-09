Seattle Weather: Stormy Sunday with Wind, Rain and Snow

An active day around Western Washington with wet and windy conditions. Peak wind gusts around the area ranged from almost 70mph to around 35mph. Thousands of people have reported power outages. Crews are working to get everyone back up and running, but it's been difficult with the winds still gusting outside.

Several wind advisories and even high wind warnings are in place through Sunday morning. Winds will continue to peak around 50-60 mph overnight and early tomorrow morning.

Overnight, moderate to heavy rain will move onshore. During the day, conditions will once again be favorable for some weak storms. You may see some small hail, lightning and hear some thunder on Sunday. Snow will also continue in our mountains.

The highest snow totals will be in the North Cascades, including Mount Baker ski area. 1-2 feet may fall there, with just under a foot forecast for Stevens and Snoqualmie.

With the heavy snow and gusty winds around Mount Baker, there is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for the North Cascades through most of Sunday.

The parade of storms will end on Wednesday with conditions improving by that afternoon. We will dry out through the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will also warm up, and we may see our first 60 degree readings this season by next weekend!