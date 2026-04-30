Seattle weather: Stretch of 70 degree days starts Thursday

The Brief Patchy fog clears Thursday as temperatures warm into the low 70s with mostly dry conditions. A warming trend continues, with highs nearing 80 degrees and possible record warmth by Sunday. Officials warn waterways remain dangerously cold despite warmer air temperatures.



Thursday morning will start off with some patchy fog along the coastal regions. A dry cold front will arrive pushing in a few high clouds, but skies will remain dry.

A dry front will arrive on Thursday with a few high clouds.

What's next:

A gradual warming trend will ramp up on Thursday. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 70s. A bit more cloud cover could keep the afternoon highs a few degrees cooler along the Washington coast.

Afternoon highs warming into the 70s region wide on Thursday.

While temperatures are warming to near the 80s, our area's waterways are still dangerously cold. A warning this time of year as the rapid snow melt will have rivers running fast and cold! Water below can be dangerously shocking for our bodies.

Area waterways will remain dangerously cold with water temps only in the 50s.

The "sunny and 70s" pattern is expected to intensify over the weekend. Sunday and Monday will likely be the warmest days so far this year. It is possible we may even see record warmth on Sunday.

Weekend highs flirting with records on Sunday, near 80 degrees.

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