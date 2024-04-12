Seattle weather: Sunny and mild weekend

Friday brought plenty of sunshine to Western Washington and breezy winds. Wind gusts topped out near 30 mph. The sunny skies, warm temperatures and breezy winds will keep pollen readings higher through the weekend.

The ridge of high pressure moved in during the day on Friday and will remain with us through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday. We will see a few more clouds on Sunday, but rain will hold off till early next week.

So many great things going on around Western Washington this weekend. From the Mariner's game, to the Tulip Festival and the Spring Fair, there is something for everyone. If you are looking for some peace and connect with nature, the hiking conditions will be great!

After our mild weekend, cooler weather will make a brief comeback early in the week, dropping our temperatures back into the 50s, along with a chance for light lowland rain and mountain snow. By Wednesday, we are warming up once again with highs approaching near 70 by the end of next week.