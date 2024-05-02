Seattle weather: Sunny Thursday, but rain returns Friday

Sunshine and dry conditions return to Western Washington Thursday, but another round of rain is knocking on the door.

Temperatures will be warmer Thursday afternoon, back into the low to mid 60s. There is a slight chance of showers over the Cascades this afternoon and evening, but the lowlands should remain dry.

The forecast highs for Thursday in Western Washington (FOX 13 Seattle)

A low pressure system will push into Oregon Friday and Saturday, sending wraparound showers into the area by Friday evening. These showers will also impact Central and Eastern Washington, bringing some much needed rain to those spots over the weekend. High temps will drop ten to fifteen degrees from Friday to Saturday as cooler air moves in.

A map of the upper level weather pattern showing a low pressure system impacting the Northwest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain will start in the south sound around dinner time Friday and we'll see more widespread rain in the central and north sound by late Friday evening.

Futurecast showing rain hitting Western Washington Friday night (FOX 13 Seattle)

This could be a nice soaker, especially for the coastline and south sound. Central Washington will also catch some much needed rain. It's the perfect time of year for it too, with the growing season here and fire season close by.

Expected precipitation totals in Western Washington from Thursday morning through Saturday at 5:00 PM. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cool and wet conditions will continue through the middle of next week with high temperatures remaining in the 50s. Looking beyond the seven day forecast, models seem to be coming into agreement that we will see warmer, more stable weather ahead by the following weekend.