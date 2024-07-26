Seattle weather: Sunny and warm Saturday

Plenty of summer sunshine left to enjoy, but evening sunset times are getting noticeably shorter each day.

Sunset times are getting a little earlier each day.

A beautiful Friday today with plenty of sunshine and highs near normal in the upper 70s.

This afternoon's high temperatures across Washington.

After the first 2 ½ weeks of above-average highs, the last 6 consecutive days were below normal. Afternoon highs will remain near to slightly below normal until the end of next week.

Above average afternoon high temperatures for the first 2 1/2 weeks of July.

For the first time in a month, we are forecasting some measurable rain in Western Washington for early next week.

The climate prediction center's rainfall outlook for the last week of July. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Afternoon temperatures will drop into the 60s early next week with light rain, but it will be short-lived as we look for highs to again warm into the 80s by the end of next week.