Seattle Weather: A Toasty End to the Weekend

The ridge of high pressure will strengthen on Sunday, warming our afternoon highs across the region. Temperatures will range from the 70s along the coast to almost 90 degrees in spots in the Puget Sound lowlands.

The afternoon heat ramps up for a few days in Central and Eastern Washington. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Monday evening. Overnight lows will be mild too offering little relief. Expect uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

Sunshine and warmth will close out the weekend. A weak disturbance will swing through on Monday, increasing cloud cover. Summer heat returns on Wednesday with highs in the 90s.