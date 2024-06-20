Seattle Weather: Toasty temperatures and sunny skies Friday

It was a beautiful evening on the first day of summer, with a sunset at 9:10pm today!

Queen Anne Camera

We saw temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s for some of the warmest spots this afternoon! We will see temperatures even a few degrees warmer Friday!

TODAY HIGH TEMP (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies this evening will be calm and clear with a very early sunset — 5:11am Friday Morning.

Headlines

Tonight skies will remain clear and mild. Overnight lows will be well above average around the Seattle metro.

Regional Overnight Lows (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will peak Friday with temperatures reaching the mid 80s around Puget Sound. Skies will remain sunny all day as well.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Saturday we will slowly start to see the high pressure ridge move east, lowering our afternoon highs back to the upper 70s. An upper level low from the Gulf of Alaska will drop in Sunday, dropping highs back into the upper 60s. Sunny and nice for the first part of the week, the next chance of a few showers will be around end of next week.