Seattle weather: Warm and hazy Wednesday, high fire danger for mountains

The Brief Western Washington experienced warm, sunny weather with highs in the 70s and 80s, and smoke from wildfires. Heat advisories are in effect, with an Extreme Heat Warning for central and eastern Washington. Wildfire smoke will persist through the week, with rain chances returning over the weekend, though timing is uncertain.



It was a warm and sunny day for western Washington with high level smoke and highs in the 70s and 80s. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Thursday for the cascade foothills and an Extreme Heat Warning for central and eastern Washington.

Highs will be in the 80s on Wednesday with sunny skies, but some wildfire smoke aloft.

Wildfire smoke will remain in the atmosphere over the Pacific Northwest through the end of the week as high pressure remains and smoke drifts northward from Oregon and California. We also have local wildfires pushing more smoke around the state at some lower levels.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the Cascades Wednesday as hot and dry conditions persist.

We will start to see a few more clouds by Friday afternoon, but the chance of rain doesn't return until the weekend. The models aren't super confident on timing of showers, so we will watch as we get closer to Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

