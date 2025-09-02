Seattle weather: Morning clouds and smoky sunshine

The Brief Western Washington will see warming temperatures midweek due to a high-pressure ridge, with Tuesday featuring morning clouds and afternoon hazy sunshine influenced by wildfire smoke. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Cascades and foothills through Wednesday due to hot, dry, and unstable conditions, while an Extreme Heat Warning is issued for Central and Eastern Washington with highs around 100 degrees. The weekend will be cloudier and cooler, remaining dry for local sports events, with rain showers and cooler temperatures expected next week, possibly marking the end of summer's heat.



Temperatures will be warming up in Western Washington midweek as a ridge of high pressure settles over the Pacific Northwest.

Tuesday will bring a pattern of morning clouds and afternoon hazy sunshine. The tough part of the forecast will be how long the morning clouds will hold on. The longer they stick around, the cooler our daytime high temperatures will be.

Morning clouds and afternoon smoky sunshine will be the pattern Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire smoke in Washington

Big picture view:

Wildfire smoke from California, Oregon, and Canada will be swirling into Washington State. That, combined with the wildfires burning in the state will bring plenty of upper-level smoke in the next few days. Most spots west of the Cascades should be at "good" to "moderate" air quality levels, while surface-level smoke could have more impact in Central and Eastern Washington.

Upper level smoke from California and Oregon wildfires will move into Western Washington Tuesday through Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a fire weather watch for the Cascades and foothills through Wednesday evening because of hot, dry and unstable conditions. Low relative humidity and hot temperatures, along with an unstable atmosphere, can cause wildfires to spread quickly.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Cascades and foothills on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Local perspective:

An extreme heat warning has been issued for parts of Central and Eastern Washington with high temperatures expected to top out around 100 degrees through Thursday.

A Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning have been issued for Central and Eastern Washington on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Friday through the weekend will be cloudier and cooler, but it should remain mainly dry for the Husky and Seahawks home games.

Rain showers and cooler temperatures are looking more likely next week. This might be summer’s last big push into the 80s and 90s.

Smoky sunshine is in the forecast for the greater Seattle area Tuesday through Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

