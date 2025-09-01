Seattle weather: First week of September will be warm

The Brief Meteorological summer is over, and our chief meteorologist has the roundup for how conditions fared this year. Sizzling temperatures return to the Seattle region by mid-week. Cloudier conditions are on the horizon for next week.



The first week of September will turn toasty by mid-week with highs back in the mid-80s as residents in the region start to look ahead at fall, including the last 8 p.m. sunset and the return of the 'Big Dark'.

Big picture view:

The marine layer pushed into the lowlands of western Washington on Labor Day morning. Overcast skies may hang on in some areas until the afternoon hours, before they start to break. Monday late afternoon and evening will be beautiful with increasing sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Labor Day will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Is summer over in Washington?

Meteorological summer is over! Summer 2025 turned out warmer and drier than normal. Even with the large Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County, air quality stayed pretty good this summer for most of the Puget Sound area.

Summer 2025 Washington temperatures

Summer 2025 was also drier than normal, including a 27-day dry stretch.

We lose daylight quickly in Seattle as we head through the month of September. Average high temperatures drop into the 60s by the end of the month, and we typically see more rainy days. Sweater weather is almost here.

Sweater weather is almost here! Typically, September is a month of change as we transition to fall. We start losing daylight fast, with sunsets before 7:00 PM by month's end. Rainy days become more frequent and average high temperatures drop to the 60s.

What's next:

The rest of this week won’t feel like fall though. A ridge of high pressure will build back into western Washington, sending high temperatures into the 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Cloudier skies will be back by next weekend.

The first week of September will be warm and dry in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

