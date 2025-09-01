Seattle weather: Warm and Hazy Work Week

After a mainly cloudy and cooler Labor Day weekend, sunnier skies and warmer temperatures are ahead for the first week of September. Several heat alerts will go into effect until Thursday.

Dangerous heat returns to parts of Washington with Heat Advisories and Warnings till Thursday.

Morning fog will burn off on Tuesday, leading to warmer temperatures areawide. Summer heat will push temperatures near 100 degrees east of the Cascades.

Hazy sunshine and warming up as many head back to work and school this week.

Skies will remain hazy as southerly winds blow in smoke from wildfires in Oregon, along with the newly sparked Wildcat Fire which started last week due to lightning. Air quality will range from good to moderate.

Southerly winds will continue to blow wildfire smoke into the area.

A ridge of high pressure will bring a return to summertime temperatures. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week. Days will cool once again by the weekend.