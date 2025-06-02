Seattle weather: Extended stretch of warm, sunny conditions

The Brief Seattle will enjoy a beautiful week of weather with highs consistently in the 70s and reaching the mid 80s by Sunday. Today will see sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, thanks to a northwesterly flow and high pressure. The workweek will feature quiet, dry, and sunny conditions, with no heavy rain expected.



Get ready for a seriously beautiful week of weather.

Highs will consistently range in the 70s in Seattle, and temperatures will spike to the mid-80s next Sunday.

For Monday, highs will reach the upper 60s to the low 70s under sunny skies.

Highs crest into the 70s for many communities in the Seattle area on Monday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Summer weather coming to Seattle

By the numbers:

Due to a northwesterly flow aloft in the atmosphere coupled by the influence of a ridge of high pressure, conditions will remain quiet, dry and sunny.

Picture-perfect weather will be ongoing throughout the workweek.

Temperatures will boost to the 70s on an almost daily basis this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As a high pressure develops more directly overhead this weekend, temperatures boost to the mid 80s in Seattle on Sunday. No heavy rain is in sight.

Temperatures consistently range in the 70s all week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Abby Acone and Brian MacMillan.

