Seattle weather: Calm, warm weekend before storm fronts arrive

Published  October 12, 2024 7:24pm PDT
SEATTLE - What a sunset we had on Saturday night!  This one definitely lived up to its name as the "Golden Hour".  

A spring-like day around the greater Seattle area as highs topped out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Afternoon highs today were about 10 to 12 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Patchy morning fog on Sunday morning, with a few high clouds in the area throughout the afternoon. 

Western Washington will enjoy another beautiful, spring-like day on Sunday.  This will likely be the last 70-degree temperatures we see of the season.  Enjoy the weekend! 

By the start of next week, our weather will transition to a much cooler, wetter pattern with a few atmospheric rivers setting up throughout the week. Highs in Seattle will cool to the 50s during the workweek with our first chance at snow on Stevens Pass.

