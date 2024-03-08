Seattle Weather: Wet & gusty Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies today with mild temperatures for Western Washington. Highs today were slightly above average.

Tonight we are seeing mostly cloudy skies, but showers are slowly moving in along the coast. A warm front moving through, bringing a few light showers along the coast and mild temperatures overnight.

Temperatures will be mild tonight, with lows only dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. Mainly dry and cloudy.

The next frontal system will move through Saturday morning, bringing scattered showers across Western Washington. By the afternoon, there will be the potential for t-storms, especially along the coast.

There is a slight risk for storms along the coast through Saturday afternoon. Storms will likely bring heavier rain and gusty winds, but could also bring small hail.

Winds will start to pick up Saturday with the next system moving in, bringing wind gusts around the Puget Sound between 30-35 mph.

The strongest winds will be for the north interior and the San Juans, so a Wind Advisor will go into effect Saturday morning. Winds could gust up to 55 mph.

Highs again will be mild as afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be breezy and showers will continue through the evening.

Lowland rain, breezy winds and mountain snow will be the main impacts heading into next week. Showers stick around through Wednesday, mainly dry Thursday and warmer and drier skies Friday.