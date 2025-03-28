The Brief The Seattle area will enjoy a mainly dry weekend, with temperatures back in the 60s by Sunday. A few showers will linger on Friday and Saturday, so enjoy the morning sunshine and afternoon clouds Sunday before another system rolls in.



A low pressure system off the Washington Coast will continue to spin in showers through Friday, but a drier weekend is ahead.

A low pressure system off the coast of Washington State will spin in showers Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain showers will continue through most of the daylight hours Friday, with highs slightly cooler than normal for late-March, in the low to mid 50s. The system will move north tonight and rain will taper off after sunset.

It will be cool with on and off showers Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Saturday will be more dry than wet, with a few showers lingering. Sunday will be a very nice day with dry conditions, morning sunshine and afternoon clouds. The next wet system will arrive Sunday evening.

Early next work week will bring another round of showers and average temperatures. A longer stretch of drier and warmer weather is possible late next week.

Conditions will be drier over the weekend in Seattle with showers returning next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and the National Weather Service.

