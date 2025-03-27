Seattle weather: Wet weekend ahead for western WA

The Brief Showers on and off on Friday, with a rain and snow mix in the mountains. More rain is expected on Saturday, though things should clear up on Sunday.



We had some showers off and on for Thursday, and it was a bit breezy. Just a regular spring Seattle, first day of baseball kind of day! We did get to 60 degrees, which is four degrees above the average. We will not get that warm tomorrow. Temperatures throughout the region will only be in the lower 50s.

We did have thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday evening. We did see a few of those pop up in Skamania County. They were traveling over the Columbia River and moved up toward Walla Walla and then on to Pullman. But no activity was spotted in western Washington.

Some showers for the M's fans walking into T-Mobile Park last night. The best chance to see the roof open during the home stand will be on Sunday. Sunny on that day and a high of 61! For the games Friday and Saturday, we will see some showers.

What's next:

As you can see, we have showers off and on for Friday. It might be a little tricky in the mountains with snow and rain mix and the snow level at 4,000 feet.

Tuesday, if you can believe it, is already April! Wow. And the next month starts with April showers!

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle weather anchor Stephen Kilbreath and the National Weather Service.

