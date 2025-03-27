Scattered rain, thunderstorms possible in Seattle again Thursday

The Brief Western Washington was pummeled by a strong storm Wednesday night, and the risk for thunderstorms remain on Thursday. At the very least, expect rain at the Mariners home opener this evening!



We’re forecasting yet another risk for thunderstorms around Western Washington on Thursday afternoon and evening. However, the threat today is less than what the region faced on Wednesday.

The weather models we use to make our predictions disagree about how much instability will be in the atmosphere later today: the amount of instability helps us determine the risk of lightning, hail, etc. In general, I’d be prepared for isolated to scattered pockets of heavy rain this afternoon and evening with some lightning and small hail embedded.

If you're going to the Mariners home opener today, I'd make sure to bring a warm rain jacket!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are a possibility in the Seattle area on Thursday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Highs will range in the upper 50s to low 60s. It’ll be breezy with mostly cloudy skies today.

Highs will reach the upper 50s for many neighborhoods in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday’s forecast will be similar to today’s in that there will be primarily cloudy skies, breezy moments, highs in the 50s and a chance for occasional showers. There’s also a chance for stray lightning strikes.

Storms are possible in areas on Thursday night in the greater Seattle area. (FO 13 Seattle)

Far fewer showers will follow on Saturday. The daytime will be dry on Sunday with highs in the 60s. Showers return in the evening.

Isolated thunderstorms are a potential on Thursday and Friday in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Be ready to run indoors if thunder develops later today!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

