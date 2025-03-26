Seattle weather: Cooler, calmer Mariners Opening Day forecast

The Brief Thursday will be cooler and calmer, though there is a chance of a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon. The roof will most likely be closed for Mariners Opening Day with some showers.



Thursday will be calmer. Wednesday was a very active day. Hail, thunderstorms, rain, and a few power outages. Temperatures were warm but not as warm as was forecast, and because of those cooler temperatures we didn't get as big of hail as was forecast. The biggest hail size that was reported as nickel size out on the Olympic Peninsula.

What's next:

Thursday will start with cloudy skies and a few showers. It will be cooler tomorrow, as we head back to average temperatures. There is a chance of a stray thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon.

Thursday is opening day for the Mariners … Woo Hoo! Baseball season is here! The roof will most likely be closed for the game with some showers. It will be 55 degrees as you go to the game tomorrow. Good Day Seattle and Fox 13 news at 4 & 5 pm will be live from the ballpark for all the festivities

Here is a look at the futurecast, which shows the rain that is expected for the first pitch of the game tomorrow against the A's

Our 7-day forecast features showers every day. Thursday there could be a stray thunderstorm, but it will be mainly just showers off and on, and it will still be breezy. Breezy on Friday and the showers continue. Fewer showers on Saturday, and Sunday starts off nice, but there will be evening showers. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s.

