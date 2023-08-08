Small earthquake shakes Puget Sound area and foothills

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake centered about five miles northeast of Fall City, WA shook part of the Puget Sound area and foothills of the Cascades Tuesday morning.

No damage or injuries were reported, but many people woke up to shaking at 3:17 AM.

Tuesday will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. The quicker we get to the sun, the warmer temps will be this afternoon. If the clouds take a while to break, temps could be cooler.

Wednesday, a cold front will sweep through the area bringing showers and cooler temps to the region.

The north sound will likely see the most rain, while the central and south sound may only see a shower here and there. We could also see a convergence zone set up in south Snohomish and north King counties in the second half of the day bringing more rain in those areas.

Looking ahead, temps will slowly warm as we approach late week with temps back into the 80s by this weekend. Enjoy the cooldown while it lasts!