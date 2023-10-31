Seattle weather: Soggy rain train returns Wednesday

Happy Halloween! Hope you've thoroughly enjoyed our gorgeous stretch of dry, sunny weather. The rain train returns Wednesday afternoon. Prepare for times of heavy rain!

Tonight, the weather couldn't be better for families going trick-or-treating! It's a touch chilly, so worthy of grabbing a puffy jacket as you stroll door-to-door tonight. Otherwise, you can expect increasing clouds overnight with lows down to the upper 30s to low 40s.

While Wednesday morning will be dry and gray, rain makes a strong comeback in the afternoon and evening. There could be breezy pockets (particularly for the coast) Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. An atmospheric river weather pattern will continue the chance for rain on Thursday.

Shower chances decrease on Friday before spiking again this weekend. We've got to watch for both rain and wind - stay tuned!

Rain continues on Monday. Fewer showers are on tap Tuesday.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13. Hope you've had a wonderful, fun and safe Halloween!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)