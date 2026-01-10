Soggy weather again in Seattle by Sunday

The Brief An atmospheric river will provide periods of soggy weather Sunday and Monday in particular. It may be occasionally breezy to locally windy - but winds won't look like a major deal. While area rivers will be rising in the days ahead, as of midday Saturday: it didn't look like most rivers would exceed flood stage. Water levels will recede into Wednesday as drier weather resumes.



After a mostly cloudy and dry start to the day, increasing rain is forecast in Western Washington between tonight and Monday.

Rainy weather will be back in action on Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Many in Seattle enjoyed a quiet start to the day with even a few beautiful sunbreaks. Later this evening, and especially after dark, rain picks up around the region.

Highs today will land in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

At times Sunday and Monday, it may be sloppy and gray. Unfortunately, this isn't a great week for the ski resorts.

After the impressive amounts of snow last week, some of that snow will be melting as milder air returns to the region along with the rain. Even after the rain starts with drier weather by Tuesday afternoon, snow levels will stay elevated.

The mornings at the slopes may be icy — turning slushy in the afternoon. Stay tuned for any updates!

Rainy weather will return to Seattle late Saturday into Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Based on the forecast data from midday Saturday, it still seems as if most rivers, while rising, won't reach the flood threshold; however, some will come close to minor flooding.

Flooding is most likely along the Skokomish River in Mason County. Stay with us for updates!

Wetter weather will develop in Seattle Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

FOX 13 Weather Team

