Seattle weather: Sweltering temperatures for Mother's Day

We're tracking sweltering temperatures for Mother's Day. Hope you find some ways to stay cool today! Summer-like weather continues all week.

This afternoon, three weather ingredients are giving us skyrocketing temperatures. First, a ridge of high pressure is building overhead. This weather pattern blocks out other storm systems. Meanwhile, a corridor of hot, dry air is parked along the coast: this is called a thermal trough. Winds are blowing from the east which further warms and dries us out.

Unfortunately, with the warm weather comes the risk for fires. The Cascades will be slightly breezy. Make every effort to avoid starting fires today.

If you're cooling off along a lake, river or Puget Sound, remember that the water temperatures are dangerously cold. Wear a life vest!

Highs today will soar from the mid 80s to low 90s. Because of this, the National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory that lasts until 8 p.m. Monday. There's a medium to high threat for heat-related illnesses. Check on the senior citizens in your life. Head into a building with A/C today if you don't have it at home.

Sadly, it'll be an uncomfortable night of sleeping for those without air conditioning.

New records are likely once again this afternoon. This is a look at how the forecast highs stack up to the records for today.

Tomorrow, we're facing a rare, elevated risk for afternoon and evening thunderstorms! Storms won't be severe, but small hail and lightning are a real possibility.

Thunderstorms continue over the Cascades Tuesday. Most will be dry on Wednesday. Warmer-than-normal weather lasts all week. Friday and Saturday look like quite the treat with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Hope you stay cool and safe today!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

